The pedestrian seriously injured in a crash on the North Circular is a 60-year-old woman, police have revealed.

Met Police officers were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Gunnersbury Avenue, in Ealing , at about 1.42pm on Tuesday, October 2.

A blue Vauxhall Astra stopped at the scene..

Police officers, London Ambulance Service paramedics and a team from London's Air Ambulance all attended the crash and the busy North Circular between Gunnersbury Lane and Uxbridge Road was closed in both directions.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.45pm today (October 2) to reports of a road traffic collision in Warwick Road, Ealing.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre by air.”

At 9.30pm on Tuesday (October 2) police said the woman remained in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

There have been no arrests.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Alperton are investigating.

Officers are now appealing for information and any witnesses are asked to call them on 020 8991 9555.