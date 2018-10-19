Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Willesden Lane has been closed in both directions after a derelict house caught fire again.

Eight firefighters are on the scene with two pumps and an aerial machine on the road between Lydford Road and Deerhurt Road.

This stretch is likely to remain closed until at least 8.30am on Friday (October 19) as they wait for a structural engineer to assess the damage and safety of the building.

The run-down house has had a fire in the past, the London Fire Brigade confirmed, although it is too early to identify the cause.

Firefighters say 30% of the first floor has been affected and 40% of the remaining roof.

The 98 bus is on a diversion in both directions as no buses are stopping in the road. All buses are diverting into Walm Lane and then turning to their usual routes through Shoot-Up Hill.