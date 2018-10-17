A section of Westfield Sratford has been closed after reports of a man falling from an upper floor onto a woman.

Police were called at 4pm on Wednesday (October 17) and have cordonedoff a part of the shopping centre in east London.

A photo posted on social media shows emergency services blocking off an area by the escalator with tape and a screen put up.

Several Tweets suggest a man fell two floors and police said officers were called to reports of a man falling onto a woman.

Officers are there with the London Ambulance Service. The condition of both the man and the woman are unclear at this stage.

If you saw anything at the shopping centre, let our reporter know on 07557 894001 or email Narbeh.minassian@reachplc.com.