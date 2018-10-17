A section of Westfield Sratford has been closed after reports of a man falling from an upper floor onto a woman.
Police were called at 4pm on Wednesday (October 17) and have cordonedoff a part of the shopping centre in east London.
A photo posted on social media shows emergency services blocking off an area by the escalator with tape and a screen put up.
Several Tweets suggest a man fell two floors and police said officers were called to reports of a man falling onto a woman.
Officers are there with the London Ambulance Service. The condition of both the man and the woman are unclear at this stage.
Metropolitan Police update
A spokesman from the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.
However, they are still awaiting an update on the condition of the man.
All shops open
Qasim says all shops are open, only the part of the corridor with barriers up is still closed off to shoppers.
An area is still taped off
'I just saw them both on the ground'
A cleaner told GetWestLondon: “I wasn’t very far away when it happened but I didn’t see anyone falling. I just saw them both on the ground.
“A man near the escalator and a woman on the other side. The emergency services were very quick to the scene, maybe just a few minutes later.”
Video from the scene
A view of the scene
Our reporter Qasim says medical screens are up near Olive Oil & Oregano inside the food court at Westfield. He can see no broken glass in the area and the escalator has been taped off.
Qasim Peracha is heading to Westfield in Stratford right now. We’ll have reaction, pictures and video from the scene shortly.
Both people taken to hospital 'as priority'
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3:59pm today (October 17) to Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford to reports of an incident.
“We sent two ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and two single responders in cars to the scene.
“We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital as a priority.”
What the police say about it
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, October 14 to reports of a man fallen from a height and a woman injured at Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford.
“Officers and the London Ambulance Service are in attendance.
“We await an update on both the man and woman’s condition. Enquiries continue.”