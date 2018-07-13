Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Tory old-guard tried to stamp out Labour's newly elected young firebrands in a stormy exchange at a Hillingdon Council meeting.

Councillor Kerri Prince, who was elected to the council at the age of 25 at the May 3 local elections, made her maiden speech calling for a 'youth champion' to represent young people in the borough.

Referring to her own battle with depression, she spoke of the need for much more to be done to help look after young people's mental health in an ever more complicated world.

"I've seen life for young people change. The mental health crisis for young people is a ticking time bomb," she said at the meeting last Thursday (July 5).

"I've made no secret of my own battle with depression and whilst I'm off medication and in recovery, I'm aware it's a battle I will face for the rest of my life."

She continued: "Young people's mental health services are inadequate at best, when I first realised something was wrong I tried to sign up for Link counselling here in Hillingdon but was told there was no appointment for months to come.

"The uncertainty of being a young person when you're trying to find your place in this world, not having enough money to get through each month, is a recipe for a mental health disaster."

Ms Prince said the 'housing crisis' is making it all but impossible for young people to get mortgages to buy their own homes, even if they can save up the tens-of-thousands of pounds needed for a deposit. Many she said are forced to move away from London and then face the battle of a long daily commute.

"Trust me when I say it is hard being a young person today," she said.

"These young people will grow up to lead the council one day. We need to nurture them and their concerns now."

However, despite being seconded in a powerful speech, Councillor Ali Milani who was himself elected on May 3 at the age of 24, and long-serving Labour councillor Jazz Dhillon, the Tories hit back with a series of rebukes and amended the motion so the council leader can appoint a youth champion if and when he chooses to do so.

The council's cabinet member for children's services, David Simmonds, hit back, saying: "I don't entirely recognise the picture that's been painted. Generalisations and platitudes about concerns that people - perhaps legitimately - have, are no substitute for concrete action."

He referred to the recent 'good' grade that Ofsted awarded to Hillingdon's children's services which he called "specific targeted action for the most vulnerable young people".

"Whilst we are aware we face challenges, there is certainly no question that this administration will put forward the resources to make it happen in Hillingdon," he said.

He added that Hillingdon remained a "good place to grow up, a good place to go to school, and a good place to get help should you need it".

He referred to the borough's good schools and colleges, youth centres, bursaries for young people and youth centres, including one recently opened. All of this he said had been voted against by Ms Prince's Labour colleagues.

Council leader Ray Puddifoot replied to Ms Prince adding : "Just on a technical point, it is not champions that make policy, it's the administration that makes policy, so appointing a champion for any purpose will do nothing in itself. You need to have a word with your colleagues to see how the council actually works. I'll say no more."

Ms Prince responded to the thinly veiled put-down, saying: “I find it deeply unfortunate that the Conservatives have used such an issue as a political football. They have proven that they don’t care about young people at all. With their amendment, the Conservatives have told young people in Hillingdon to not consider themselves to be valued residents of this borough because this Conservative administration will ensure that they are not.

”If the Leader of the Council hasn’t created a youth champion in 18 years, I have no faith he will do so now.”