Uxbridge dance group Futunity wowed the judges during the live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

Competing in the hit national talent show, Futunity dancers flew through the audition stage, which aired on Saturday (May 26).

Just days after soaring into the limelight, pupils at the dance school, based in Harefield Road, Uxbridge, were given the challenge of taking their zombie-themed performance up a notch by performing live at the Hammersmith Apollo and to millions of ITV viewers at home.

Performing on the live semi-final on Tuesday (May 29), the youngsters wowed the judges, starting with a cinematic performance of a zombie apocalypse, complete with shots of one dancer running from zombies in a rather deserted looking Canary Wharf.

The film showed the human and zombies running to the Apollo, at which point the theatre's doors flew open and zombies danced through the aisles to the stage.

(Image: Britain's Got Talent/ITV)

The group then danced to songs including a remix of Britney Spears' hit Toxic and Big for Your Boots by Stormzy.

Judge Alesha Dixon said "that was outstanding, you did a brilliant job!", while David Walliams said he only had one complaint - "that it was too good".

Amanda Holden felt the troupe were so good they deserved "their own show", while Simon Cowelll applauded them for stepping it up on the big stage.

"You really turned it into something special" said the music mogul. "We have seen some great dance performances on this show and in its own way this is one of the best I have ever seen".

The youngsters also impressed the public at home with many tweeting in support of the dancers from Uxbridge.

Viewers will find out if they make it through to the final on the BGT results show on ITV at 9.30pm.