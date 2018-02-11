Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Readers have reacted to a story getwestondon published on Friday (February 9) about a council estate in Yeading which food delivery drivers are reportedly too afraid to enter.

Residents and people who work in and around the estate told of drugs being used and sold on the estate, as well as violent crimes including stabbings.

While many readers agreed that the situation in Yeading's Willow Tree Lane Estate has deteriorated rapidly, some spoke up in defence of the area. Others suggested there are other similar estates in the capital.

During our time at the estate, we witnessed what appeared to be a drug deal taking place in plain sight and were told the men often sold drugs to children on the estate and from nearby schools.

Robert Puckey said on Facebook he has had the same experience and had to walk to the main road to collect takeaways, as drivers refused to enter the estate he lived on.

However Sarah Owen disagreed, commenting that she has worked as a takeaway delivery driver in that area and "never had any problems".

Sophie Nawab highlighted similarities between the estate and the "projects" in the United States.

She said the problems in the area were down to "lack of education, opportunities, employment and social cohesion" as well as "bad health and lifestyles both mentally and physically and inadequate housing".

She went on to say that parents on the estate may need to keep a closer eye on the activities of their children, adding "these day the parents don't ask their child where the money and goods are coming from".

Other responses included Jas Hayer, saying that he used to meet his friends there when he was younger and that it had always been a little rough, with his friend Pushpinder Chummer responding that "It wasn't so bad back then".

Angie Mayo raised the point that while the area may not feel safe, others coming to her area may feel the same way.

Meanwhile Gurmeet Dhaliwal responded to the article by saying "absolutely right" and there is "always a stabbing" on the estate.

Some readers who used to live on or near the estate responded in shock, saying they were glad to no longer be living there.

A joint initiative by police in Hillingdon and Hillingdon Council is attempting to rid Yeading of anti-social behaviour and drugs.

Operation Starbrook includes “significantly enhanced police patrols” and a new ward panel has been set up by local safer neighbourhood teams.

