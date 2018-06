Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoarders rejoice! - All those years of holding on to old car tax discs could come through, as they now may be worth hundreds of pounds.

It's time to upturn drawers and rummage for the little paper discs that might bring in a pretty penny.

The DVLA abolished paper car tax discs three years ago but they can now be sold for a few a hundred quid, Wales Online reports.

Collectors of old car tax discs, known as "velologists" are hankering to get their hands on ones that ceased to exist in October 2014.

While car discs dating back to the 1920s are deemed collectible, it's more recent ones that are most sought after.

So for the lucky few who kept on to them, there's money to be made.

The priciest paper disc ever sold was issued in 1921 and fetched £1,087.80, according to britishtaxdiscs.co.uk. The previous record for a disc the same age was £810.

However, more recent discs have been exchanging hands for upwards of £300 on eBay.

And a " Very rare stamped in Devon" disc from 1923 sold for a grand total of £355 because it was still in sleevage (the paper that surrounds the disc when first bought).

(Image: Birmingham Live)

"Tax discs are highly collectable and the market for expired tax discs is growing", explained Rachel Todd at British Tax Discs, a firm that replicates discs for enthusiasts.

"It’s a bit like stamp collecting in that the rarer more unusual ones are, of course, worth more than those widely available and those with mistakes/errors are more highly collectible."

How to tell if your car disc is worth hundreds

A total of 1.7 billion tax discs have been issued since 1921, but it's only those published during certain periods or with slight errors that are now worth big money.

There are a few ways to check the worth of your tax disc - one of them being to check the paper it's printed on. Here are a few more ways to find out if yours is worth holding on to.

In August 2014, the DVLA ran out of perforated paper - the special material used to print tax discs on. It meant for the next two months, until they ceased production entirely, people would receive non-perforated tax discs, which they'd have to cut out themselves.

Today, these 'limited edition' discs are considered rare and experts reckon they'll accrue the most in value in the long term.

Typos and printing errors

If you're lucky enough to have a disc with a printing error, you could be sitting on a surprise fortune.

That's because collectors are after them - even more so now no more will ever be printed. In fact, the better the condition, the higher the worth, as these 'mint condition' ones are like gold dust.

To give you a few examples, in 1954, the Government reprinted tax discs with new designs – but printed "1953" on them by mistake.

Instead of recalling them to rectify the error, it decided to overwrite a few with 1954 instead, making them highly collectible, according to British Tax Discs.

In the year before they were withdrawn, the DVLA also automatically sent out discs dated "30 March" as opposed to the end of the month on the 31st.

"Even modern day ones like this become very interesting for people," Stephen Challis, at British Tax Discs explained.

(Image: PA)

Another significant period for the tax disc was 2003. This was the first year the paper certificate came with a bar code - and collectors consider this quite special.

Meanwhile, early versions of triangular tax certificates, which were used for vehicles fitted with trade number plates, could also be worth a lot. One example from 1931 is currently listed on eBay for £1,000.

Collectors also tend to get excited about the first and last items made, so if your oldest or most recent tax disc is sitting idle somewhere, it might be a good idea to dig it out.

"In particular, the first discs that were produced in 1921 had to be handed in once they had expired in exchange for a new one so, there are very few of these in circulation, which increases their collectability," Rachel explained.

"Other more unusual discs include special variations for vehicles being used during the war effort as they had War Service printed on them."