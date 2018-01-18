The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high risk teenage girl has gone missing and your help is desperately needed to help trace her.

Police say they "really need" the public's help in finding the 15-year-old.

Hounslow Police appealed for help to find Anab Wais, from Feltham , on Thursday (January 18).

The borough police force tweeted a picture of the teen, alongside the message: "Anab Wais age 15 years - high risk missing person from the Feltham area.

"We really need your assistance to locate Anab."

Those who see Anab or have any information as to her whereabouts are urged to call 999 or 101 and quote reference number 18MIS002456.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.