Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time is running out for you to have your say on how the park where Mo Farah once took his first steps to Olympic glory should be regenerated.

The multi-Olympic Gold medalist once trained on the athletics track at Feltham Arena and spoke of the need to reinvigorate it after it fell into decay and disuse.

Hounslow Council has since consulted on making improvements to the former arena and surrounding parks, and ideas so far suggested by residents include improving access and security and a strong focus on reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

It follows the introduction of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the area last year to crack down on drinking and anti-social behaviour after residents complained about it.

There is now a final chance for you to give feedback before the latest stage of consultation closes on July 6.

Based on residents' views, the council is already planning to make key pedestrian entrances to the park more attractive and welcoming to pedestrians and cyclists, whilst restricting them to motorbikes and mopeds.

The council plans on building two new pedestrian/cycle paths including an accessible path over the 'mound' and two new footbridges across the Longford River, install new lighting along a new primary path and make improvements to lighting along the existing footpath on the eastern boundary.

It also plans to make improvements to the park frontage at Hounslow Road entrance and build a new cricket pitch at Glebelands Playing Fields and to clear vegetation and manager trees and shrubs.

Councillor Sue Sampson, cabinet member for leisure services, said: “This green space in the heart of Feltham is a much-loved open space which has sadly seen some anti-social behaviour in the past which residents have told us makes them feel unsafe.

“Making the area more welcoming is at the centre of our plans and stamping out anti-social behaviour is key to this. Simple things like cutting back overgrown areas, opening up spaces and restricting access to dirt bikes will make a huge difference to the look and feel of the park.

“I urge as many residents as possible to take a look at our proposals and share their views before we press on with finalising the improvements.”

Residents can view current plans, including proposed images, at Feltham Library during opening hours, where they can also leave feedback on postcards for the team to consider before plans for the site are finalised.

(Image: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

The last chance for comments is Friday, July 6. The plans are due to be finalised shortly after comments have been reviewed with work beginning on site in the autumn.

Alternatively you can view the plans online at

www.hounslow.gov uk/felthamarenas