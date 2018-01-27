Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £100,000 was raised to support people with brain injury after the daughter of a charity chairman suffered a sudden haemorrhage at home.

Alisha Malhotra was just 26 years old when she was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment after having an unexpected brain haemorrhage in her Harrow home.

She was given only a slim chance of survival but her health has made a remarkable improvement - inspiring charity One Kind Act to raise thousands of pounds for those suffering with brain trauma.

Alisha's father and Chairman of One Kind Act, said: “We are delighted by the support offered by the local community, family and friends, who all worked together to make the event a roaring success.

“The £100,000 raised will aid sufferers of brain trauma, who do not have access to the facilities or treatment Alisha was so lucky to benefit from in this country.

"That’s why we wanted to do something to help people in the UK, and around the world, at our first One Kind Act charity event of the year”.

The money was raised at the Step A-Head Charity ball, attended by more than 500 people, which took place at Hilton London Wembley on Saturday (January 20).

Guests heard powerful speeches about personal journeys of loss, heartbreak, bereavement and despair from which emerged hope, rehabilitation, redemption and ultimately triumph, according to the charity.

One Kind Act is a charity that aims to alleviate poverty by fundraising through their ethos of ‘Living and Giving’, coordinating events like the Step A-Head Ball, as well as dance, musical, food-related and cultural events.

