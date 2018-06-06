The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her mid-20s who was walking through an alleyway in Chiswick was sexually assaulted twice by a man who pursued her on a bike.

On Wednesday, March 14, between 5.40am and 5.50am, a woman in her mid-20s was walking through an alleyway which runs between Barnes Bridge and Chiswick station.

A man on a bicycle spoke to her as he passed and then returned. He then approached the young woman and molested her, before she pushed him and ran away.

However, the man pursued the victim and caught her, carrying out another sexual assault.

Releasing an e-fit image, detectives from Met Police said the suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6ft and aged between 25 and 35.

At the time of the offence, he is thought to have been wearing a dark beanie hat and a dark, thick sports jacket, a police spokesman said on Wednesday (June 6).

(Image: Met Police)

Police are searching for the man in connection with the sexual assault and are appealing for help from members of the public to help identify him.

Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command continue to investigate.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.