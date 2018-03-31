Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is believed a 24-year-old woman missing from Bournemouth, Dorset may have checked into a Heathrow hotel on Friday night (March 30).

Dorset police have launched a missing persons appeal to find Bethany Buckmell-May who has not been seen since 7.40pm on Friday.

She was last seen at her home address in Surrey Road and in CCTV footage that appears to show her in showing her at Tesco in Bourne Avenue at around 8.35am.

Police believe it's possible she booked into a hotel near Heathrow Airport on Friday night.

She is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair shoulder-length hair.

The CCTV footage shows her wearing a pink hat with a pig on it, a brown jacket, dark trousers with patterns and Ugg-style boots.

She may also have a brown and green rucksack with her.

Dorset Police Detective Sergeant Stefanie Belton, said: “Bethany has been upset recently and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

“Following a number of enquiries as part of our ongoing investigation to locate Bethany, I am releasing images of her in the hope that someone might have information as to her whereabouts.



“I am also releasing the CCTV footage obtained of Bethany at Tesco to show what she was wearing when she was last seen. I am appealing for anyone who sees a woman matching the description to contact police immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct plea to Bethany if she sees this appeal to contact us or your family as we all want to ensure you are safe and well.”



Anyone with information or knowledge as to Bethany’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:330.

