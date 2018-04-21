The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman was beaten and raped after leaving a concert at one of London's most popular music venues in a horrific attack by a stranger.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, had attended a gig with friends at the Electric Ballroom in Camden High Street and headed to a pub on the same road, on Sunday November 26 last year.

She left the pub at 2.20am and walked down Camden Mews wearing her headphones when a man grabbed her shoulder and physically assaulted her multiple times.

He then kicked the victim’s legs, until she fell to the ground and raped her, before fleeing in an "unknown direction", Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Constable Alastair Semple, of Central North Command Unit, said: "This was a horrific attack on a woman who was heading home after a night out with her friends.

"I would urge anyone with information to contact police and help us track down the person responsible."

Now police investigating the rape has released an e-fit of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the attack.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 25-35, with dark hair and a moustache - he possibly spoke with a Manchester aspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.