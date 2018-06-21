The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman is reportedly under police guard in hospital after being hit over the head with a radiator at her home in Kensington.

Our sister website The Mirror is reporting that the victim is property empire heiress Chloe Pidgley, whose grandfather founded Berkeley Homes.

The victim was attacked after a man broke into her home on Monday (June 18).

While trying to flee, her fingers were reportedly broken by a slammed door.

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said: "Police were called at 8.05pm on Monday, June 18, to a residential address in Warwick Road, following reports of a female resident having been assaulted.

"Officers attended with LAS (London Ambulance Service) colleagues.





"The victim had been at home at the time; after hearing a smash, she went to her bedroom and discovered a 29-year-old male, who was known to her, had broken into the premises.

"The male then attacked the victim before fleeing the scene.

"The victim was conveyed to a central London hospital where her injuries were deemed not life-threatening or life-changing.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the male."

The Mirror is reporting that the 25-year-old victim was allegedly punched and kicked in the face.

She was left covered in blood after she was allegedly struck over the head with the oil radiator.

As the attack unfolded she reportedly managed to call her mother Denize Hewitt who listened to her terrified daughter's screams down the phone.

The mother told The Sun : “She screamed down the phone.

“I dialled 999. I thought she would be dead.

“Her attacker told her he was going to get some acid and come back to disfigure her.”