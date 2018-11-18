Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young mum is missing with her baby from Southall and police urgently need your help to find them.

Priyanitha Thusyanthan is 27-years-old and her baby boy is just one.

This is a picture of the pair shared by police and they are asking residents to keep an eye out for them and to let them know if you see them.

Priyanitha is described as 5 ft 3 in tall with black hair going down to her shoulders.

Ealing Police tweeted on Saturday (November 17) under the hashtag ‘#missing’: “Priyanitha Thusyanthan, 27, from Southall.

“She is described as five foot three inches tall with shoulder length black hair, she also has her one year old son with her.

“If you have seen or spoken to Priyanitha please call 999 quoting reference 18MIS046145.”