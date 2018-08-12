The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young moped rider is fighting for his life after a car crash in Edgware.

Detectives are investigating a road traffic collision on Saturday (August 11) which left a moped rider in a life-threatening condition.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Turner Road in Edgware at 8.55pm after reports of a collision and found that a car and a moped had collided.

The young moped rider, aged in his 20s, was taken to a central London hospital, where his injuries are being treated as life-threatening, and remains there in a critical condition. His next-of-kin have been informed.

(Image: Met Police)

The driver of the car, a blue Toyota Prius, stopped at the scene but detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are eager to talk to anyone who witnessed the events.

Detective Constable Daniella Zenga said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision so we can establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We would also appeal to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8991 9555 or police via 101 quoting CAD 7112/11AUG.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.