A man in his 20s remains in hospital after being stabbed outside a garage in Isleworth .

The victim is in stable condition after emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 4pm on Saturday (September 1).

Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to a petrol station in Twickenham Road following reports of a stabbing.

"The man in his 20s was self presented to hospital and he is still his hospital in a stable condition," a spokesman told getwestlondon on Sunday morning (September 2).

The first day of the month marks the latest stabbing to happen in the west of the capital.

A man was rushed to hospital after suffering stab wounds during west London's Notting Hill Carnival on Monday (August 27).

The day before a knife fight broke out between several men in Harrow which resulted in two victims suffering stab wounds.

The violent brawl came just one week after a series of shootings in the borough which saw three separate incidents in Rayners Lane, Kingsbury and Southall - resulting in a total of five victims.

According to Metropolitan Police's latest statistics, serious crime has soared in the capital in the last year, with the murder rate up by 44% and youth murder, personal robbery and home burglary all up by about a third.

Figures also show a 23% increase in gun crime with discharges and a 21% rise in knife crime.