Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a shooting in Isleworth.

At some point between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday (June 29), a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm whilst on Thornbury Playing Fields close to London Road.

The victim made his own way to a west London hospital where he was treated for his injury before being discharged.

Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command have launched an investigation.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, especially anyone who was near the basketball courts, skate park or children's play area.

They would also like to speak with anyone who saw a group of males congregating under the trees on the west side of the park.

The offence occurred in the middle of the afternoon, on a hot day and the area park would have been filled with a large number of people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 5699/29Jun or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.