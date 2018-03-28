The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 26-year-old man was punched in the face by a thug who tried to rob him in North Wembley on Monday night (March 26).

According to Metropolitan Police, the victim was attacked by a male aged between 16-20 who approached him and demanded money in Lambert Walk.

The attacker punched the victim in the face when he refused to hand over money and quickly fled the scene.

Police were called to the incident at 8.38pm.

Preston Police described the incident as "particularly nasty" in a tweet on Tuesday (March 27.)

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called to an attempted robbery in Lambert Walk at 8.38pm on Monday.

"A 26-year-old man was reportedly punched in the face by a man who approached him and asked him for money.

"The attacker fled the scene following the alleged assault.

"The victim did not need hospital treatment."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about what happened is urged to call police on 101.

