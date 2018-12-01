Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man has avoided jail after he was caught with a machete and cannabis in Rayners Lane.

Kaleb Mensah was found guilty on Thursday (November 29) at Harrow Crown Court for possession of a machete and cannabis.

He was given a suspended sentence and a two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from Ealing and Harrow.

Mensah’s sentence comes just two days after a teenager who attacked a car with a zombie knife in Croydon as the driver sat inside avoided jail, promting outcry from the public and politicians.

The horrifying attack, which happed on May 30 on London Road, was witnessed by several members of the public, and Gardner's outburst of violence was caught on the dash-cam of a vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The shocking video went viral on social media.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent in relation to the incident, at the Old Bailey last Wednesday (November 21).

He had previously pleaded guilty to affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Anuja Dhir QC gave Gardner a two-year suspended sentence.

'The criminal justice system is broken'

When Harrow Police tweeted the result in the Mensah case, many responded with their disappointment.

One tweeted: “All that does is send the message the sentence does not fit the crime and ... frustration for those who work so hard to bring cases to court.”

Another tweeted: “It must be painful for the police to bring this man to court only for him to get a suspended sentence. All that time and money wasted.”

Max Rebo said: “For anyone who thinks otherwise, here is your proof that the criminal justice system is broken, that it is the courts who are failing in their duty to protect the public, not the police.”

While almost all who responded disagreed with the sentence, someone offered a different perspective.

This user said: “Whilst I understand the frustration of the public at p**s poor sentences, it's not entirely the fault of the judiciary.

“In many instances their hands are tied by govt imposed sentencing guidelines. The govt is desperate to keep criminals out of jail as it costs them money!”