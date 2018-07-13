The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man was rushed to a major trauma centre by air ambulance after sustaining a head injury in a motorbike crash this morning (Friday, July 13).

The motorcyclist, who is understood to be in his late teens or early 20s, is in a critical condition.

He was injured in the crash at 10.43am in Porters Way, West Drayton .

Emergency services including an air ambulance arrived at the scene of the crash and the young man was airlifted to an east London hospital where he is being treated for head injuries.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said that the young man's motorcycle is believed to have been in collision with a van in the residential road, which reportedly remained closed to traffic at the time of writing.

Bus route UB5 was operating on diversion, not stopping in Porters Way or Lavender Rise.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.40am today to Porters Way, West Drayton to reports of a road traffic collision.

"We sent a single responder in a car, an incident response officer and an ambulance crew to the scene. London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched by helicopter.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital by air."