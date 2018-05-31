The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man is fighting for his life tonight after being shot in the street in Brent.

One eyewitness claimed on social media to have heard as many as 17 shots.

Police were called to reports of a man with gunshot injuries shortly after 8.30pm.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Video footage posted online shows crowds of people out on the streets surrounding police cars.

A spokeswoman from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 8.34pm to reports of a man with gunshot injuries on Lawrence Avenue, in Brent.

"Officers attended.

"A man believed to be aged in his 20s has been taken to a central London hospital with life-threatening injuries."

One social media user wrote: "Heard the shots all the way from [the] north side [of] Stonebridge as they were fired. I counted about 17 shots.

"Absolute madness!!! Enough is enough!!!"

A crime scene is in place, police have confirmed.

There have been no arrests at this stage.