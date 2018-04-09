The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has sadly died after being hit by a train at Harrow and Wealdstone station .

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Sunday night (April 8) after the incident but a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rail and tube services were cancelled while police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics attended the scene.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed that their officers were called shortly after 7.30pm to Harrow and Wealdstone station, following reports that a person was struck by a train.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Paramedics also attended - however a 22-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Their family have been informed.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Bakerloo Line trains were cancelled between Harrow and Wealdstone station and Stonebridge and Harrow borough police advised travellers to avoid the area.

One Twitter user paid tribute after the incident.

He wrote: "Another fatality at Harrow and Wealdstone. Thoughts and prayers to the family and the driver of the train.

"Thoughts also to the fantastic railway staff who will have to deal with a difficult situation this rainy Sunday evening."

