A young criminal who hid a gun inside a sock on his windowsill has been jailed for six years.

Dylan Cronin, of Wood Road, in Brent, pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court on September 13 to possession of a firearm, ammunition and class B drugs with an intent to supply.

The 20-year-old was arrested and charged on May 16 after police conducted an intelligence-led search at his home.

Officers searched Cronin’s room and discovered a small revolver-type firearm concealed inside a sock on a windowsill.

Inside another sock was a quantity of ammunition.

As they continued to search officers found more ammunition hidden in a wardrobe and a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin with a combined street value of over £8,000.

Cronin was arrested and charged that same day.

Detective Constable Karen Beck said: "Firearms and drugs have no place on London's streets. I am glad that a dangerous weapon and a large quantity of ammunition are off the streets along with a significant amount of drugs.

"Cronin’s sentencing is evidence that Brent Police will continue to actively pursue and prosecute members of the criminal fraternity."