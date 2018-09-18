A young criminal who hid a gun inside a sock on his windowsill has been jailed for six years.

Dylan Cronin, of Wood Road, in Brent, pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court on September 13 to possession of a firearm, ammunition and class B drugs with an intent to supply.

The 20-year-old was arrested and charged on May 16 after police conducted an intelligence-led search at his home.

Dylan Cronin has been jailed

Officers searched Cronin’s room and discovered a small revolver-type firearm concealed inside a sock on a windowsill.

Inside another sock was a quantity of ammunition.

As they continued to search officers found more ammunition hidden in a wardrobe and a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin with a combined street value of over £8,000.

Cronin was arrested and charged that same day.

Read More

More recent west London crime news

Detective Constable Karen Beck said: "Firearms and drugs have no place on London's streets. I am glad that a dangerous weapon and a large quantity of ammunition are off the streets along with a significant amount of drugs.

"Cronin’s sentencing is evidence that Brent Police will continue to actively pursue and prosecute members of the criminal fraternity."

Read More

More recent west London crime news