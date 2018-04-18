The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to a major trauma centre “as a priority” after an accident in Chiswick on Wednesday evening (April 18).

Police were called at about 5.40pm to reports of a collision between a car and a child in Chiswick High Road, near the junction of Burlington Road.

Several medics were sent to the scene by London Ambulance Service, with an air ambulance being dispatched and landing in the nearby B&Q car park.

A spokesman for LAS said: “We were called at 5.32pm today (April 18) to reports of a road traffic collision in Chiswick High Road.

“We treated a child at the scene and took them as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

The driver stopped at the scene and helped officers with their enquiries. There have been no arrests after the collision.

A315 Chiswick High Road was closed in both directions, between Chiswick Roundabout and Burlington Road, with congestion on A406 Gunnersbury Avenue.

After the accident, a kindhearted member of the public who helped LAS at the scene took to Twitter to praise the work of police and paramedics.

Connor Dennis said: "Today I used my first aid skills along with several members of the public sadly to assist a young boy involved in a road traffic collision in Chiswick.

"The teamwork between the members of the public and [Hounslow Police] and [London Ambulance Service] was outstanding. #everyoneshouldknowfirstaid"

The road remained closed at 8.30pm as police remained at the scene.

