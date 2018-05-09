The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old was airlifted to hospital after a daylight stabbing in Twickenham on Tuesday (May 8).

Police were called to reports of a male stabbed in The Embankment at around 3.10pm,

Officers arrived and found a teenager suffering a non-life threatening stab injury to his arm.

The 16-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital by London's Air Ambulance , where he remains on Wednesday morning (May 9).

Detectives from Richmond CID are investigating the attack and no arrests have yet been made, according to the Met.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the stabbing call police on 101.