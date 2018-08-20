The video will start in 8 Cancel

There was a "heavy police presence" in Uxbridge last night after a crime scene was set up in Hilton Close.

At around 8pm on Sunday (August 19), officers from Metropolitan Police were called to reports of blood found in the street.

Officers arrived and set up a crime scene as they began to investigate the incident.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Monday (August 20), a police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at around 8pm on Sunday following reports of blood in Hilton Close."

She added: "Officers attended and opened a crime scene. Extensive enquiries were carried out but no victims nor suspects were found."

One local resident reported seeing a "heavy police presence" in the road as police carried out their enquiries.

The matter has been recorded as a crime-related incident at this stage.