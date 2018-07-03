Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are wondering why there were banners hanging outside your child's Ealing primary school at home time on Tuesday (July 3), it was because staff are protesting about funding cuts.

Head teachers who are members of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) union at 53 primary schools in the borough have been taking part in action to highlight the pressure on school budgets following government cuts which they say have failed to meet rising employment costs for staff.

Many primary schools in the borough had banners hanging banners outside the school gates at home time alerting parents and the public to the "funding crisis".

The NAHT says figures confirmed by the National Audit Office, Institute for Fiscal Studies and education trade unions show that 91% of schools in England face a real terms cut by 2020.

They claim Ealing’s schools are set to lose nearly £7.4 million in real terms, the equivalent of £173 for every pupil in the borough unless the government recognises the crisis in school funding and agrees to meet the rising costs in education.

Dave Woods, branch secretary for NAHT Ealing, said: "Schools in Ealing have reached the stage where they feel they have no option but to highlight collectively their concerns about the untenable situation relating to school funding.

"We have tried to campaign and reason with the government for the past 18 months but they are just not listening.

"School budgets have reached the point where our ability to provide a world class education for all young people and especially those with special educational needs is being undermined.

"That’s why we are taking this public action today."

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, added: "Our members are senior public servants and understand their responsibilities when it comes to their role as school leaders; they don’t take action lightly.

"The fact that members in Ealing feel the need to highlight the dire situation regarding school budgets demonstrates the strength of feeling on this issue.

"The Government needs to recognise the problem and must provide adequate funding for our schools. Education must be seen as an investment in the future and not a burden on the treasury."

NAHT represents more than 29,000 school leaders in early years, primary, secondary and special schools across the UK.