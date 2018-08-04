Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West London is in the grip of another heatwave with temperatures soaring to a sizzling 32C yesterday (Friday, August 3).

The school holidays are in full swing and parents across the capital will be keen to protect their little ones from the sun.

But those with smaller tots may be doing more harm than good when trying to keep their kids safe from the sun's rays.

Putting a blanket over your child's buggy might seem like a canny way to shelter them from the sun but it could cause heat exhaustion and dehydration, our sister website the Manchester Evening News reports.

Most parents are unaware that putting a blanket over a pushchair can cause their child to quickly overheat - with many mums the MEN spoke to saying they had done it with the best of intentions without realising they were causing any harm.

Jade Ferguson, mum to toddler Maisie, said: "I did it before I knew about the risks from reading posts online about it.

"I used to cover mine but I always had a little gap for the air to circulate. I have seen some parents cover with jackets or thick blankets and sometimes I want to tell them but I don't want to offend.

"I feel more parents should be aware. I find parasols to be so unreliable. I have a sunshade on my pram now which is much better."

Deanna Butlin, mum to Chloe and Riley, used to cover both her children when they were younger.

She said: "I did it with both of them as babies. As a mum all you want is for your baby to be safe and out of the sun.

"I found parasols used to get knocked about while out in the pram. People used to walk into them or you couldn't fit through doorways as they stuck out too much and it was just a pain.

"I used to put a thin blanket over the top instead to keep the sun off and to make like a shady spot. Never did I even think twice about baby overheating as if they were in a warm car.

"Knowing the information now I wouldn't do it. I would find another alternative."

Katie Clayton, mum to Mia-Rose Latchford and Clayton Latchford, added: "I tried the umbrellas and a big canopy on our pushchairs but they always fell off or hit people.

"I used to put a blanket on whatever side the sun was on so it wasn't fully covering them before I knew about this."

Dr Babar Farooq, a GP at Blackfriars Medical Centre, said: "It is understandable that parents want to do everything possible to keep their babies as cool as possible during such warm weather.

"However, putting a blanket over a pram to shade them from the sun can result in a child becoming quickly overheated as blankets are not well-ventilated so the air doesn't circulate.

"If you go out when it’s hot, use a parasol or sunshade instead and try to keep the pram out of direct sunlight as much as you can."

The NHS advises parents to keep babies less than six months old out of direct sunlight but suggests attaching a parasol or sunshade to a pram rather than covering it with a blanket.

NHS sun safety advise for parents with babies

Babies less than six months old should be kept out of direct sunlight. Their skin contains too little melanin, which is the pigment that gives skin, hair and eyes their colour, and provides some protection from the sun.

Older infants should also be kept out of the sun as much as possible, particularly in the summer and between 11am and 3pm, when the sun is at its strongest. If you go out when it's hot, attach a parasol or sunshade to your baby's pushchair to keep them out of direct sunlight.

Apply a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 to your baby's skin. Make sure the product also protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Many brands produce sunscreen specifically for babies and young children, as these products are less likely to contain additives that might irritate the skin. Apply the suncream regularly, particularly if your child is in and out of the sea or paddling pool.

Make sure your child wears a sun hat with a wide brim or a long flap at the back to protect their head and neck from the sun.

For more NHS advice on keeping babies safe during hot weather click here .