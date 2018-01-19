The video will start in 8 Cancel

A “heartbroken” family have launched a desperate appeal for help in finding their three-year-old pug who was snatched from their home during a burglary in Northolt .

Michel Akintayo, 53, and her 23-year-old son Jamal have been left devastated after their home in Hallowfield Walk was broken into between 4pm and 8pm on January 11.

After stealing a laptop and £50 worth of change, heartless thieves reportedly snatched Snuggles, a three-year-old pug, along with her blue harness and pink blanket.

There has been no sighting of Snuggles, who is spayed and chipped, since the break-in and Michel said she has been left “absolutely heartbroken”.

“It honestly feels like a child has been stolen from me,” Michel told getwestlondon .

“Every morning since the burglary I have gone out for hours desperately calling her name.

“Whoever has taken her, please just give her back – you have ripped out my heart taking her away.”

(Image: Michel Akintayo)

Although the door was left open after the burglary, the family says the fact her blanket and harness are missing suggests that she was stolen.

Posters and flyers have been now been distributed around Northolt and Ealing in an attempt to reunite Snuggles with her owners.

Michel's son Jamal added: “It's a nightmare, we're just so devastated.

“They could have taken anything from us, our TV or any other valuables, but they chose to take our dog.

“She's a member of our family – it's like our baby is missing, she's irreplaceable.

“Whoever took her can't make any money from her because she's spayed and can't breed.”

(Image: Michel Akintayo)

Michel and Jamal confirmed there is a reward for Snuggles' safe return.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a burglary in Hallowfield Walk on January 11.

“Police were called at 8.16pm to reports of a burglary at a residential property in Hollowfield Walk, Northolt," the spokesman said.

“The victim returned home and noticed her front door was open.

“She entered the house and noticed an untidy search had been carried out and that her dog was missing.

“A laptop, cash and clothes were also reported stolen.

“No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”

