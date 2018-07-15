The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From rock'n' roll legends to a world famous athlete it seems Feltham is a hotbed of celebrity talent.

The ancient Hounslow town is mentioned in the Domesday Book and is nowadays home to more than 20,000 people.

But did you know that some of the UK's most recognised faces were from Feltham?

There even used to be a Hollywood-style star in Feltham town-centre to honour one of the town's biggest names until 2011 when neglect and weather-damage led it to be taken down.

The star was replaced with an English Heritage blue plaque on the outside of the celebrity's former Feltham home.

You're likely to recognise most of these VIPs but you might be surprised to know they've all lived in Feltham.

1.)Freddie Mercury (1946–1991)

(Image: UGC)

The lead singer and frontman of legendary rock band Queen lived in Feltham during his most formative years.

Born Farrokh Bulsara in Tanzania, Freddie Mercury and his parents took up residence in Hounslow 1964, when he was just 18. His family continued living in Feltham for several years after his death in 1991.

2.) Brian May (1947 - present)

(Image: Daily Mirror)

Mercury's Queen bandmate, Brian May also lived in Feltham and attended Hanworth Road Primary School in 1952.

He lived just round the corner from Mercury but the pair didn't play together until the late 60s.

The two Feltham-raised boys rocketed to fame in the 70s when the band Queen was finally formed.

3.) Jimmy Page (1944 - present)

(Image: PA)

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page is another iconic rocker to have made Feltham his home.

The world-class guitarist was born in Heston and moved to Feltham with his family when he was eight-years-old.

16 years later he founded the group Led Zeppelin as is considered to this day one of the best guitarists of all time.

4.) Dr Thomas Denman (1733–1815)

One of the lesser known but probably most important people to come out of Feltham was pioneering medic Dr Thomas Denman.

Denman revolutionised midwifery practices in the 1700s and worked for several years as a doctor at Middlesex Hospital.

He introduced the practice of inducing premature labour in cases where the mother's life would be put at risk by giving birth full-time.

He lived in a country house in Feltham, bought with his fortune.

5.) Edmund Goulding (1891–1959)

(Image: Hulton Archive)

Film writer and director Edmund Goulding is best-known for making films with golden era Hollywood stars including Greta Garbo and Joan Crawford.

His most famous titles include "Grand Hotel' and "Dark Victory." While he ended up moving to America and died in Los Angeles he started life in Feltham, where he was born in 1891.

6.) Mo Farah (1983 - present)

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Did you know Britain's most successful long-distance runner went to school in Feltham?

Believe it or not before Mo Farah was running to victory at competitions across the world, including the Olympics, he attended Feltham Community College.

The superstar athlete has won three Olympic Gold medals running for the UK.

7.) Derek Martin (1933 - present)

(Image: contributed pic)

EastEnders actor Derek Martin is famous for playing taxi driver Charlie Slater in the popular BBC soap for more than a decade.

Born in east London he lived in Feltham for "many years" and even returned to opene a branch of Gala Bingo there in 2012.

8.) Vic Briggs (1945 - present)

Vic Briggs is another brilliant guitarist to have spent time living in Feltham. He was joint lead guitarist with Eric Burdon in pop group The Animals from 1966 to 1968. Briggs was raised in Feltham and attended Hampton Grammar School.

9.) Buster Lloyd-Jones (1914–1980)

Buster Llyod Jones was a pioneering vet whose compassion for animals made him an exceptional character. Feltham-born Lloyd-Jones kept a menagerie of injured and abandoned animals during the Second World War and tried to reunite them with their owners once the war was over.

He wrote several books about animals and only retired when terminal illness left him with no other choice.