The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West London families in need have been given food vouchers to spend at markets on fruit and vegetables.

More than 100 families have received £10,000 in vouchers between them since the council-funded scheme was launched last year.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council funded the Rose Vouchers for Fruit and Veg Project, an initiative organised by the Alexandra Rose Charity.

It allows families on low-income to spend the vouchers at the North End Road Market.

The charity is focused on tackling food poverty, and promoting healthy eating and local markets.

The vouchers are distributed by the council's children's centres, where staff identify who is most in need.

The vouchers are worth £3 per child every week, or double if the child is aged under one-years-old, and are redeemable at the North End Road Market.

The initiative has been supported by the council to promote access healthy food which some might not otherwise be able to afford.

(Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

“Recent benefit changes have had a devastating impact on household budgets and these vouchers help ease some of the pressure,” the council's deputy leader Cllr Sue Fennimore said.

Jonathan Pauling, from the Alexandra Rose Charity, said he was pleased with how well the project has gone in its first year, with support from children’s centre staff and the North End Road Action Group.

"We’ve been able to engage over 100 families while introducing new customers to the delights of market shopping. We’re really looking forward to building on this success over the coming year and getting more families involved.”

Eligibility for Rose Vouchers is based on assessments undertaken by the children’s centres. Families have to be receiving, or be eligible for, the Healthy Start voucher scheme for pregnant women and families in receipt of benefits.