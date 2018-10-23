Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The drip, drip sound of 24 huge blocks of ice slowly melting on the streets of central London will aim to draw attention to the catastrophic risks of climate change.

Internationally acclaimed artist Olafur Eliasson’s artwork, Ice Watch London, which is made up of six to nine-tonne ice blocks, will go on display on St Peter’s Hill in the City in December.

Four other massive ice blocks will be installed at the Bloomberg Headquarters in Queen Victoria Street.

The art work is designed to show the "passage of time and deterioration, making climate change an emotional tangible experience" according the City of London’s cultural and visitor director Nick Bodger.

The artist represented Denmark at the Venice Biennale festival and his piece The Weather Project has been on show in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall.

He told the Corporation’s culture, heritage and libraries committee on Monday: "There are some issues with weight," and warned that if these are not overcome the project "might not happen".

However he said: "This is an internationally renowned artist. It was extremely exciting when the application came in."

A surveyor will look at the dimensions and weight of the ice to ensure it will not damage pavements. There will also be checks to decide how to deal with meltwater if the blocks thaw and how to remove the 1.5m high blocks if they have not already melted by December 21.

The committee also agreed that Kristen Visbal’s Fearless Girl could be put in Paternoster Square for six months from next March.

The bronze sculpture "celebrates the spirit of women who are taking charge today: it serves as inspiration for the next generation of female leaders," according to the City report.

It is hoped that it will go outside the London Stock Exchange.

Mr Bodger said: "We need to find the right location for Fearless Girl." He revealed there had been complaints about putting it near the LSE.

"But Paternoster Square is a big square. We are extremely anxious for it to come to the City."

A third application for a tongue-in-cheek model of a clothed Michelangelo’s David standing on top of a washing machine, was turned down as it was considered to advertise the distinctive brand of washing machine.

Domestic David was proposed by a PR firm which wanted to put it in Paternoster Square, behind St Paul’s Cathedral.