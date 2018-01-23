Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters at London Paddington station are most at risk of breathing in harmful pollutants according a new report into London's "dangerous air".

The Institution of Mechanical Engineers found levels of Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) at the transport hub were in breech of EU limits for outdoor air quality in a report published on Tuesday (January 23).

The report goes on to claim urgent action is require in London "to prevent illness and death" and the pollution levels are "similar to those in Shanghai and Beijing".

NOx can cause irritation to the eyes, throat and lungs and bring on asthma attacks as well as reacting to form smog and acid rain.

Other pollution hotspots identified in the capital include the Victoria and Bakerloo lines, which have the highest levels of airborne respirable dust.

Currently 70% of the trains using Paddington are powered by diesel engines which are exempt from regulations on modern engines, and the report calls on the government to step up efforts to phase out badly polluting vehicles.

Commuters face the highest risk to health during the morning rush hour, when concentration of pollutants can be as much as 45% higher than in the afternoon and evening peaks.

The Institution has also called for all freight deliveries to be made outside of peak hours and for the government to develop incentives for cleaner technology.

(Image: British Transport Police)

Other points put forward to the government include implementing a national air quality monitoring system across all transport types to help tackle the causes of pollution.

The report also calls on the government to conduct more research into harmful effects caused by exposure to pollutants in overground and underground railway stations, ports, airports and bus stations.

Philippa Oldham, lead author of the report and Member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, said: "London is currently ranked as 15th out of 36 major global cities in terms of overall air quality, lagging behind other European cities such as Berlin and Vienna.

"The capital needs to prioritise this issue and create a modern clean air act that takes a holistic approach; it must not just target individual sectors, but encourage everyone to play a role in reducing emissions.”

Transport for London has been contacted for comment.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .