The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When the glistening Coca-Cola truck arrives on our TV screens, an overwhelming Christmassy feeling consumes us and for some this officially kick-starts the festive season.

Now in it's eighth year, the Coca-Cola truck tour has travelled more than 737,000 miles and visitors have enjoyed 8,772 twinkling fairy lights.

Spreading festive joy to towns and cities up and down the country, the famous red truck will visit 24 locations starting this Friday (November 9) in Glasgow before arriving in London in December.

There are two scheduled stops in London and visitors will get the opportunity to see the truck in a glittering winter wonderland setting, and also enjoy a free 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola original taste at each stop.

The trucks first stop in the capital will be at The O2 in Greenwich, arriving in time for the Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and9.

The truck will then spread some Christmas magic in other locations before the final stop in Croydon, arriving on Saturday and Sunday December, 15 and 16, at Valley Retail & Leisure Park before it disappears for another year.

Full list of stops on the Coca Cola Christmas truck tour:

Glasgow, Silverburn Centre - November 9 and 10

Exeter, Princesshay - November 10 and 11

Rutherglen, Tesco Extra - November 11

Taunton, ASDA - November 13

Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tesco - November 14

Morpeth, Sanderson Arcade - November 15 and 16

Cardiff, Queen Street City Centre - November 17 and 18

Sheffield, Fox Valley - November 17 and 18

Swansea, Tesco - November 21

Leeds, Asda Pudsey - November 21

Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard - November 24 and 25

Bristol, The Mall at Cribbs Causeway - November 24 and 25

Manchester, ASDA Eastlands - November 28

Doncaster, Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet - December 1 and 2

Bournemouth, Pier Approach - December 1 and 2

Peterborough, Serpentine Green - December 4 and 5

Nottingham, Victoria Retail Park - December 6 and 7

London, Jingle Bell Ball - December 8 and 9

Queensferry, ASDA - December 11

Watford, ASDA - December 11

Borehamwood, Tesco - December 12

Sutton Coldfield, Tesco - December 13

Birmingham, East Side Green - December 15 and 16

Croydon, Valley Retail & Leisure Park - December 15 and 16