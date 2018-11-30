Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have closed off two busy roads in Camden after reports of an attempted rape in the early hours of this morning (November 30).

Officers got the call at 3am to York Way, where a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and possession of Class A drugs.

He remains in custody and the victim – a woman of unknown age – is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers have closed York Way between Market Road and Camden Road. Camden Park Road is also closed for investigations.

A crime scene remains in place.

There are delays building on the surrounding roads and the 390 and 393 buses are being diverted away from the scene.

Traffic is particularly slow on Camden Road, heading east from the station.