A man was rushed to hospital after stabbing in Yiewsley high street on Sunday evening (November 25).

At least five emergency vehicles and a police cordon appeared on High Street, Yiewsley, after a man was stabbed in the leg.

Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to the scene by paramedics at 5.51pm on Sunday following reports a man had been attacked.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers attended and found a man, aged in his 40s, suffering from a stab injury to his leg.

"He was taken to hospital where his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

"There have been no arrests at this stage.

"A crime scene was in place but has since been closed."

London Ambulance Service sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and an ambulance crew to the scene.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre," a spokesperson added.