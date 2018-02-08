The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to possess a firearm after a G4S delivery driver was stabbed in Yiewsley.

The driver, who was making a "routine service" in Yiewsley High Street, West Drayton, was stabbed in the forearm outside Nationwide Bank at 8.30pm on Monday (January 5).

Several emergency services vehicles rushed to the scene and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged and is recovering at home, but "has been left shaken" by the attack.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Flying Squad, which investigates commercial robberies, attended the scene and cordoned off the bank, the G4s van and other stores in the High Street.

Anwar Shah, 51 of no fixed abode, was charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

(Image: Joanne Killick)

Mr Shah and 41-year-old Scott Berridge, of St Clement Close, West Drayton, were remanded in custody and appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (February 6).

The men will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on March 7.

Head of operational risk for G4S Cash Solutions, Gareth Skinner, said on Tuesday (February 6): "One of our cash crews was the victim of a vicious attack during a routine service on the High Street in West Drayton.

(Image: Joanne Killick)

"Our courier suffered an injury to his forearm and received treatment in hospital. He is now recovering at home and has understandably been left shaken by this attack.

"We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police while they investigate this serious assault.”

Speaking the same day, a Nationwide spokesman said: “We’re aware of an incident outside our branch in West Drayton and are supporting the police and G4S with their investigation. It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .