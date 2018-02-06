The video will start in 8 Cancel

A cash delivery driver was stabbed in Yiewsley High Street during what police believe was an attempted robbery outside a bank.

Two men, aged 41 and 50, have been arrested after the G4S courier was stabbed in his forearm outside the Nationwide branch in Yiewsley, West Drayton .

Met Police's Flying Sqaud , which investigates commercial robberies, attended the scene at around 8.30pm on Monday (February 5).

London Ambulance Service also attended and treated the courier at the scene before rushing him to hospital for treatment.

His injuries were deemed to be non life-threatening and he was later discharged from hospital.

Courier 'left shaken' by the attack

Head of operational risk for G4S Cash Solutions, Gareth Skinner, said: "One of our cash crews was the victim of a vicious attack during a routine service on the High Street in West Drayton.

"Our courier suffered an injury to his forearm and received treatment in hospital. He is now recovering at home and has understandably been left shaken by this attack.

"We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police while they investigate this serious assault.”

The two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are being held at west London police stations.

The G4S cash truck, which was parked at the side of the road, was taped off along with the Nationwide branch and other stores in High Street while police investigated the incident.

A Nationwide spokesman said: “We’re aware of an incident outside our branch in West Drayton and are supporting the police and G4S with their investigation. It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further.”

