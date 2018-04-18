Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman injured at a funfair in Yiewsley remains in a critical condition in hospital more than a week after falling from a ride.

The woman, in her 40s, was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" on Tuesday, April 10 after she came off the Xlerator ride - hitting her head and landing metres away next to the fence of another ride.

It is believed she was at the funfair with her daughter who was on the ride with her at the time of the incident.

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday (April 18) that the victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

She suffered serious injuries after falling from the Xlerator ride at Funderpark XXL, while it was stationed at Philpots Farm during the school Easter holidays.

The funfair reopened the day after the horrific incident, on Wednesday, April 11.

The Xlerator ride remained closed but the rest of the fair opened again to the public - while the Health and Safety Executive carried out tests and police guarded a cordon around the ride.

The ride has now "gone back to the manufacturer to be re-checked and re-tested", a spokesman for Funderpark, Ray Smith, confirmed.

Residents living near the funfair expressed their shock and anger that Funderpark reopened after the incident, slamming the decision as "disrespectful" .

The owners of the funfair were said to have been in "deep shock" and "desperate to know" how the incident happened, but made the decision to reopen after police and the HSE gave the green light for them to do so.

The HSE, who are continuing to investigate the matter, say the decision to reopen was made entirely by the owners, however.

A spokesperson for the health and safety body said: "HSE continues to investigate this incident.

"We are aware of public statements from other parties, however any speculation on the findings of our investigation is premature at this stage.

"The decision to reopen the venue on this occasion was made entirely by the duty holders.

"At this stage in our enquiries it would be inappropriate to comment further."

