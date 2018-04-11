The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The funfair where a woman was seriously injured after being thrown off a ride, has reopened.

Funderpark in Philpott's Farm, Yiewsley , opened again to the public on Wednesday afternoon (April 11) after a woman was thrown from the "Sic" ride at around 8pm the night before.

"Sic", an orbiter style funfair ride which twists up into the air, remains closed though.

Metropolitan Police and the Health and Safety Executive have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

The woman seriously hurt on Tuesday (April 10), said to be in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and was treated by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, with an air ambulance also being dispatched to the scene.

She remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition .

(Image: PA)

Witness reports suggest the woman was accompanied by three children, who are believed to have witnessed the incident.

Funderpark is scheduled to run until Sunday (April 15).

Police cordons remained in place on Wednesday afternoon as inspectors from the Health and Safety Executive made "initial enquiries".

(Image: Get West London)

getwestlondon has repeatedly tried to contact the owners of Funderpark, however they are yet to respond to any messages and calls.

The Funderpark XLL Facebook Page has also been taken down in the aftermath of the incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .