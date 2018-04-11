The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman in her 40s is fighting for her life in hospital on Wednesday morning (April 11) after falling from a funfair ride in Yiewsley.

Police and paramedics were called to the Funderpark fair in Yiewsley High Street at around 8pm on Tuesday (April 10) after hearing reports that a woman had "fallen from a ride".

The woman, said to be in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and was treated by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, with an air ambulance also being dispatched to the scene.

She is in a critical but stable condition in hospital on Wednesday morning, a Metropolitan Police spokesman told getwestlondon.

Funderpark is scheduled to be at Philpots Farm, in Yiewsley , until Sunday (April 15).

After the incident on Tuesday, a spokesman for LAS said: "We were called today at 8.08pm to reports of an incident at Funderpark Funfair, High Street, Yiewsley.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under three minutes.

"A medic from London's air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene."

A police spokesman added: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) on Tuesday at 8.15pm to a report of a woman who had fallen from a funfair ride in Yiewsley."

"The emergency services attended and found a woman seriously injured."

