A woman was "seriously injured" falling from a funfair ride in Yiewsley on Tuesday night (April 10).

Emergency services including a London air ambulance medic were called to the fair in Yiewsley High Street shortly after 8pm.

A woman was found seriously hurt at the scene and was still being treated by paramedics at 9.15pm.

An update on her condition awaits.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called today at 8.08pm to reports of an incident at Thunder Park Funfair, High Street, Yiewsley.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under three minutes.

"A medic from London's air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

"We are treating a patient, and currently remain on scene."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) on Tuesday at 8.15pm to a report of a woman who had fallen from a fun fair ride in Yiewsley."

"The emergency services attended and found a woman seriously injured.

"She is being attended to by paramedics and we await an update on her condition."

No details of the woman's age have been released at this stage.

