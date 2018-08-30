The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thieves threatened a Yiewsley nail salon worker with a metal pole before stealing a quantity of cash.

Five Star Nails in Fairfield Road was raided by two men who entered the shop on the evening of August 22.

According to Metropolitan Police , a salon worker was threatened by two men with Irish accents, one of whom was armed with a metal pole, before the pair stole and made off with a quantity of cash.

The duo were seen driving off in a blue VW car in the direction of Horton Road following the armed robbery.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to armed theft to come forward.

A Met police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an armed robbery in Yiewsley.

"Officers were called at around 7.20pm on August 22 to reports of an armed robbery at a nail salon in Fairfield Road."

He added: "Two males - described as white and speaking with Irish accents - entered the shop. One of the males was armed with a metal pole and threatened a member of staff while the other stole a quantity of cash.

"Both then fled the venue and drove off in the direction of Horton Road in a blue VW car."

Officers confirmed no one was hurt during the incident which continues to be investigated by police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information that would assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet information to @MetCC: quote CAD6934/22Aug. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.