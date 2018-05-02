Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brent and Harrow's London Assembly Member Navin Shah has expressed his grief after a man was shot dead in Queensbury.

The man, believed by police to be in his 30s, died at 9.58pm outside Queensbury Tube station in Cumberland Road, having suffered a critical gunshot wound. Another man was also shot, but he presented himself to hospital and remains there in a stable condition.

Mr Shah said he was "extremely sad to hear about the shooting outside Queensbury station and the loss of yet another life from murder on a London street". However he also said it was a "shame that when Met Police needs more resource the government is cutting £1 billion from the Met Police budget".

The Assembly member went on to say that he and his colleagues had held a summit last month "in light of the staggering increase in knife and gun incidents", with the mayor Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary and Police commissioner.

"My heart goes out to the murdered victim and his family and wish well and full recovery to the hospitalised victim of the shooting", said Mr Shah.

"I'm aiming to raise this issue with the Mayor of London for some urgent action and a clear strategy to tackle wave of increasing serious crime," he continued.

"To deal with this issue at grassroots level it will require multi-agency work including engaging with communities."

The comment related to the £600 million of Home Office mandated savings the Met has had to make since 2010. Last year, Sadiq Khan announced the closure and sale of several police stations and administrative buildings in a bid to save a further £370 million by 2021.

The mayor himself warned that the cuts may mean police officer numbers fall below 27,000, which would be a 19-year low. This would equate to one officer per 326 Londoners, compared to one per 242 just seven years ago.

The next phase of savings will see London's 32 individual borough forces merge to make 12 basic command units. In west London the Ealing, Hillingdon and Housnlow forces will be one of the first to merge, however a date has not yet been confirmed by the Met.

Harrow East MP Bob Blackman , who's constituency borders on Queensbury station, said: "I was saddened to learn of the fatality of one individual and wounding of another in a shooting last night, Tuesday 1 May, at Queensbury station.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of those involved. I shall be having discussions with the police and also liaising with City Hall concerning this.

"The police have reassured the local community tremendously and I would like to thank first responders for their work here and as ever.

"We must take action to remove offensive weapons from our streets and anyone caught with such a weapon should, in my opinion, be prosecuted and imprisoned if found guilty."