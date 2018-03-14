The video will start in 8 Cancel

Londoners must once again brace themselves for the white stuff, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow on Sunday (March 18).

Those recovering from the Beast from the East with double digit temperatures and dry weather will see things take another, sharp turn, at the end of the week.

Parts of west London could even see snowfall throughout the evening and night this Saturday and Sunday morning, according to hourly snow predictions from the MeteoGroup.

The Met Office has warned that: "Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected."

Predictions are not as severe as those for the bitterly cold weather we experienced at the end of February and start of March.

The change in weather, just days before spring officially begins, is due to an area of high pressure over Scandinavia, causing a "very cold" easterly airstream.

Alex Deakin, senior presenter at the Met Office, said: "Colder air returning across the UK means the return of night-time frosts and a significant wind-chill, especially this weekend, making it feel bitter once more."

The chief forecasters at the Met Office believe the most likely area for snowfall is the Thames Estuary, with snow showers possibly continuing westwards.

To see hourly predictions for when the snow will be falling where you live, click here .

