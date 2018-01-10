The video will start in 8 Cancel

A yellow warning for fog could delay flights and increase journey times from Wednesday evening (December 10), according to the Met Office.

The Met Office expects fog to become increasingly widespread through Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning (January 11).

The forecast warns drivers and commuters journey times could increase as well as a chance of delays to flights from Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

The Met Office's chief forecaster's assessment states: "Fog patches are likely to form during the early part of Wednesday evening, becoming more widespread overnight with the visibility falling below 100 metres in places.

"Fog will thin slowly later on Thursday morning, although some patches may persist into the afternoon in the west of the warning area."

The warning is expected to last from 7pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

