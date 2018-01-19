Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for life after carrying out a “frenzied attack” on a victim who was stabbed multiple times as he sat in a car with his partner in Yeading .

Sean Hatter, 29, of Osprey Close, Milton Keynes, was found guilty in November 2017 following a trial at the Old Bailey and was sentenced on Friday (January 19).

During the trial, the court heard that the 37-year-old victim was at home on April 13 last year when he received a call for an unknown number.

He spoke to a man calling himself “Dave”, who claimed that a mutual friend had given him his number and said he wanted to buy drugs.

The victim, who admitted that he had been dealing at the time, agreed to meet “Dave” after speaking to a friend who said he knew him.

After driving to Hammet Close, Yeading , he met “Dave” and drugs were exchanged.

At 10.15pm on April 14, “Dave” got in touch again to buy drugs and the victim once again drove to Hammet Close with his 36-year-old partner sat in the passenger seat.

The victim was approached by “Dave”, who appeared at his window before throwing money into the car.

(Image: Met Police)

He then leaned inside and attacked the victim, who was stabbed multiple times with “sheer ferocity and absolute barbarity”, according to Metropolitan Police.

After the attack, the suspect ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to a west London hospital for treatment for serious stab injuries that left him hospitalised for a week.

He continued to receive extensive treatment for the stab injuries three months after the attack.

(Image: Met Police)

Officers from Hillingdon CID launched an investigation and found that the suspect's phone had been topped up at two separate Hayes newsagents on April 13 and 14.

After uncovering CCTV stills of the suspect, colleagues at Thames Valley Police assisted in identifying a man named Sean Hatter from the images.

On May 13 2017, officers attended an address in Mozart Close in Milton Keynes and, after finding Hatter at the property, arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was charged on May 14 and remanded in custody.

It is believed that Hatter may have been sent to attack the victim by rival drug dealers operating in the Uxbridge area, police said.

(Image: Met Police)

PC Russell Popplewell, of Hillingdon CID, who led the investigation, said: “Today's sentencing is a reflection of the sheer ferocity and absolute barbarity with which Hatter attacked his victim.

“Though he has admittedly made mistakes of his own in dealing drugs, the level of violence inflicted upon the victim with his partner present is simply revolting and has no place in London.

“I can only hope that this sentence will allow the victim some comfort as he attempts to move on with his life for the better, and that Hatter will have plenty of time to reflect upon what he has done.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .