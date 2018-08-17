Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An X-Factor finalist living in Hanworth will soon release a music video for her new single shot in the historic Hanworth Park House.

TraceyLeanne, who reached the second round of finals last year, will drop "I Wish I Didn't Love You", her first single since leaving Simon Cowell's label, on August 24.

The house was chosen due to its bad state of repair and campaigners from Friends of Hanworth Park House hope the video will boost support for a much-needed restoration project.

(Image: Richard Mason)

TraceyLeanne's manager Richard Mason said: "The theme behind the song is heartbreak surrounding the end of TracyLeanne’s marriage.

"We wanted a location to film that fitted in with that theme and the run-down interior of Hanworth Park house symbolises the break down of the marriage and her husband.

(Image: Peter Voss)

"TracyLeanne performing the song around the grounds looking glamorous portrays that she come out of the divorce a stronger person and that she is better without him."

The state of the 200-year-old house, which has been empty for 25 years and on historic England's "at risk" register, is a cause for despair for the Friends of Hanworth Park House, who are currently campaigning for its regeneration.

(Image: Richard Mason)

Friends of HPH chair Richard Griffiths said: "TracyLeanne’s music video is a fantastic opportunity to get the coverage that this house needs.

"The video will reach out to the millions who haven’t heard of HPH before and change this."

The house's current owner Gary Cottle added that they were incredibly fortunate to welcome TraceyLeanne and that he hoped she, as a local, would continue the strong singing heritage of the area.

Manager Richard Mason added: "TraceyLeanne actually lives 5 mins down the road and when I discovered the building, she was amazed how close it was and didn’t realise she lived by it.

"She was more than happy to help raise awareness to the house by filming there."

To find out more about the campaign to save Hanworth Park House visit here .