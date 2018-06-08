The video will start in 8 Cancel

The number of emergency food parcels handed out in Ealing by the country's biggest food banks has increased by nearly a fifth.

From April 2017 to May 2018, the Trussell Trust handed out a total of 5,624 emergency three-day food parcels in borough. Nearly two in five of the parcels handed out were specifically provided for children.

The report by the Trussell Trust into the "shameful" rise in use of foodbanks in London found dependence on food banks in Ealing increasing, with 17% more parcels handed out in a year compared to the previous 12-month period.

Across London the charity handed out 134,244 emergency food parcels, each of which last three days, in the capital, up 21% on the previous year.

The Trust highlighted four "drivers" behind foodbank usage, including "low income or not earning, benefit delay, benefit change and debt". The trust also highlighted illness, domestic abuse and homelessness as other factors behind the surge.

Another driver was found to be the introduction of Universal Credit, a controversial new benefits system being rolled out by the government. Some claimants have been left struggling, waiting several weeks to receive their first payment.

This finding backs up a report by the Joseph Rowntree foundation, which found the roll-out was a "significant contributor to distribution".

Universal Credit was rolled out in Ealing in March 2018.

Local London Assembly Member Onkar Sahota AM said: “We live in one of the world’s wealthiest countries with a welfare state that is supposed to protect people from destitution. It is shameful that an increasing number of people are forced to rely on foodbanks.

“This rise in foodbank use is a direct result of the Government’s callous agenda of austerity and its sheer disregard for vulnerable people in Ealing.

“Worryingly, growing inequality and poverty is seeing independent foodbanks popping up across the capital to meet increasing demand.

“The Government should waste no time in doing all that it can to reverse this crisis blighting local families.”